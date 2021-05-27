Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jonesboro, AR

May 27: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 27. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Your Thursday will feel just as hot and humid as yesterday ahead of our next cold front. Highs should have no problem hitting the upper 80s once again with...

www.kait8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What You Need#Cold Front#Memorial Day#Light Showers#Heavy Rainfall#Highs#Sunshine#Heat#Live#News Headlines#Ark#Pockets#Eating Disorders#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR Northwestern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas At 334 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing penny to pea size hail and winds 45 mph was located along a line extending from Monette to near Weiner. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in northwestern Poinsett...southeastern Craighead and northwestern Mississippi Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Western Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dyess, or near Caraway, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Lepanto, Caraway, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Joiner, Dyess, Bassett, Marie, Fulton, Etowah, Victoria, Three Way, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Evadale, Driver and Grider. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jonesboro, ARneareport.com

High winds result in outages for Craighead Electric

Jonesboro, Ark. — May 4, 2021 (5:30 p.m.) — Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation of Jonesboro reports that electric services to approximately 4,800 members were without power in the peak of the storm. Services were interrupted by straight line winds in excess of eighty-five miles per hour, caused damage to approximately twenty-five poles.