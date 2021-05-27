May 27: What you need to know

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Western Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dyess, or near Caraway, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Osceola, Lepanto, Caraway, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Joiner, Dyess, Bassett, Marie, Fulton, Etowah, Victoria, Three Way, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Evadale, Driver and Grider. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH