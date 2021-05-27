Cancel
Detroit, MI

Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship winner, commits to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the July 4th weekend is sure to add some pop to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the third-year PGA Tour event just added some true firepower. Phil Mickelson, who wowed the sporting world last weekend by becoming the oldest major champion in golf history by winning the PGA Championship at the age of 50, has committed to play in this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for July 1-4 at Detroit Golf Club.

