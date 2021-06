US dollar mixed across the board, losses strength after US economic data. EUR/USD approaches last week's highs, having difficulties above 1.2250. The EUR/USD rose further during the American session and following US economic data and climbed to 1.2254 reaching the highest level since last Wednesday. The pair then pulled back under 1.2250 and it is hovering around 1.2240/45, up for the day but off highs.