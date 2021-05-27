Cancel
SPACs Were Hot in 2020 and Are Hotter Now. Here’s Why

By Crystal Tse, Crystal Kim
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlank-check companies burst onto the financial stage in late 2019, becoming for more than a year the hot way to pull in money and make deals. Known as special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, they are shells that promise to buy another company with the money they attract. A record-breaking frenzy of more than 500 SPACs reeled in over $180 billion in the five quarters ended March 31. Some were backed by celebrities such as tennis champion Serena Williams and baseball star Alex Rodriguez while others were run by top financiers. Yet from February onward investors were starting to cool on SPACs as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was raising red flags that investors weren’t being informed of potential risks. To some, SPACs are still a smarter way to get in on new businesses than traditional IPOs. To others, they’re a fad that indicates an overheated market for dealmakers.

