Kevin O’Leary: Investing in Companies Leading Digital Innovation

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. economy is in the middle of an enormous transformation, but sometimes it’s hard to see the change when you’re right in the middle of it. In the upcoming webcast, Kevin O’Leary: Investing in Companies Leading Digital Innovation, Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Shares ETF Investments; and Connor O’Brien, CEO and President, O’Shares ETF Investments, will share their views on the mega trends driving this transformation and how to invest in the fast-growing companies and sub-sectors leading digital innovation. Most investors’ obsession with “old tech” is leaving them ill prepared for the economy of the next decade. Not every industry and company will be impacted equally, making a thoughtful approach critical to success.

