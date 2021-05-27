newsbreak-logo
Art on the Atlanta BeltLine's Live Stream to return for second year

Andrew Alvarez
Andrew Alvarez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqLGc_0aD6lRzh00
Adam Bouse/Unsplash

Art on Atlanta BeltLine’s Live Stream will return for its second year. Attendees can engage in a series of virtual performances and discussions by artists in the 2020-2021 exhibition.

The event will take place throughout June, and all performances will be available on virtual platforms due to social distancing protocols.

Featured BeltLine Live Stream artists include:

• Jessica Caldas, Artist-in-Residence, with “The Endeavor.”

• Nedra Deadwyler, Scholar-in-Residence, with “Historic Preservation as Advocacy.”

• Full Radius Dance with “Restructure.”

• BeltLine Walls panel with muralists Jenevieve Reid, HENSE, Ricardo Moody, ARRRTADDICT, and Brandon Sadler.

• BeltLine Spaces artists’ talk with sculptors Grace Kisa and Ellex Swavoni.

• Performance and artists’ talk with Liquid Sky.

• Elisabeth Herrera Very, Curator-in-Residence, with “Camaraderie: A BeltLine Box Project.”

Art on the Atlanta BeltLine is touted as the largest temporary outdoor public art exhibition in the southern states. The exhibition usually takes place every summer to showcase the works of acclaimed artists, including murals, performances, sculptures, the residency program, and special projects.

The exhibition launched the public art residency program in 2019 with three fronts. The program offers real-world exposure to public art and infrastructure.

Available positions are Artists-in-Residence, Curator-in-Residence, and Scholar-in-Residence. Interested parties can find further details on art.beltline.org.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) is the mastermind behind this exhibition. Since 2010, the Atlanta BeltLine’s parks and trails have hosted arts and cultural activities like this event.

This year’s exhibition is presented by Georgia Natural Gas and Northside Hospital, with major support from the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

