A new and totally tasty way to enjoy your chicken, this Baked Chicken Schnitzel with Avocado is an exciting dish for our chicken lovers to try ASAP!. This dish takes a total of 1 hour to create, which is a small amount of time for the results you are going to achieve with this chicken schnitzel. This recipe also does not require tons of ingredients; however, the steps may seem quite complex, but the results really do make it a worthwhile undertaking. The main steps for this recipe are the preparation of the chicken breasts, and the battering and frying of them. Once that is done, they are topped with the mozzarella and tomato, and avocado and basil, and finally baked in the oven.