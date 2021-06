The Colonial Pipeline, SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange cyber breaches are the latest vivid reminders that cybersecurity is a core supply chain issue and a threat that is growing in frequency and impact. Colonial Pipeline epitomizes supply chains in the truest sense, providing 45 percent of the fuel to the East Coast of the U.S. SolarWinds had its software development supply chain compromised, affecting an update to 18,000 users of its network management software, including several key U.S. government agencies. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Exchange attack affected at least 30,000 users.