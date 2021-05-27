Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Most Expensive Luxury VRBO in Maine is $4,643 – Per Night

By Lori Voornas
Posted by 
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've got it, this is the way to spend it. This is a luxury Kennebunkport estate from Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty. Two words you don't see together a lot in Maine - luxury and estate. This vacation VRBO dream house is available to rent. But that price tag of $4643 a night is pretty steep. Oh, and that does NOT include the guest house. But you could tack that on for only an additional 150 a night. Really, when you are done with taxes and such, just call it a cool 5,000 a night! You must book for at least one week at a time. No quickie at this palatial estate. This amazing fortress sits directly across from the Bush Compound. This place is massive. So check out what it includes.

bigcountry969.com
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrbo#Luxury Properties#Vacation#Estate Taxes#Kennebunkport#Expensive Luxury Vrbo#Mansion Is For Sale#Maine John Travolta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Most Expensive Arlington Homes Sold in May

Arlington’s real estate market has been hot this year, and the trend continued in May. Throughout the month, we highlighted dozens of recently sold properties in the area. Taking a look back, there were 706 homes listed for sale (up from last month), including 234 new listings in the past four weeks, according to Homesnap. There were 312 sales, and the median sales price was $725,000, also up from last month.
LifestylePosted by
Big Country 96.9

Portland’s Iconic Time and Temp Building Getting Luxury Hotel Rooms and Rooftop Bar

Developers bought the Time and Temp building back in 2018 for over 9 million dollars and they have some big plans for the historic place. According to the Portland Press Herald, they are planning on 186 hotel rooms, a rooftop bar, meeting and banquet spaces, a fitness center, retail shops and a restaurant at 477 Congress Street. But what about the sign? How will we know what the temperature is and the time (or close enough to the time)?
PoliticsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

The Complete Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks In Maine

While there were a few 4th of July fireworks displays in Maine last year, the vast majority were cancelled out of concerns the events would spread the virus. This was especially true for the larger displays like Portland, Augusta, Lewiston / Auburn, and Bangor. Now, it appears that the majority...
IndustryPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Country To Mail A Letter

The United States Postal Service could not be in worse shape financially. This means, among other things, the possibility tens of thousands of Postal workers could lose their jobs, and hundreds of Post Offices could be closed. A number of observers believe that these actions are long overdue. They think the organization as it is […]
Lifestylelatteluxurynews.com

Swan Hellenic launches 20% off ‘Spring Sale’

Is offering a 20% discount off brochure pricing on all cruises as part of a Spring Sale to mark the company’s return with three new five-star ships and cultural expedition cruise itineraries across the globe. Running until 31 July 2021, the celebration sale includes a gift of $300 onboard spending...
Public HealthPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 69 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and one COVID-related death. For a second day in a row, Aroostook County had no new cases. Hospitalizations in Maine have dropped to 61 patients, with 26 people in critical care. Maine continues to be among the states with the highest percentage of the population that has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus at 54% of the total population.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Here’s How To Find The Location Of All the Wonderful Farmers’ Markets In Maine

Did you know there are over 13,000 farmers in our state? And that there are over 115 Farmers' Markets during the summer in Maine? We really missed going to Farmer's Markets last summer, as they are such an important part of Maine life. So it's wonderful to see them back! The markets are one of the best places in Maine to meet interesting people and shop from farmers, gardeners, bakers, specialty food producers, and crafters. The great folks at the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets do fantastic work to support Farmers' Markets throughout the state. Want to go to a Farmers' Market? The first thing you need to do is find one near you. Thanks to the MFFM, that's easy. They have listings and even an interactive map you can check out.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI launches THE OZEN RESERVE

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI in the Maldives has launched THE OZEN RESERVE, an ideal getaway for families and friends travelling together. This three-bedroom RESERVE, tucked into a lush tropical garden, offers maximum privacy complemented by spectacular Maldivian sunsets. The 600 sqm space is home to two floors outfitted with three bedrooms,...
Minneapolis, MNmspmag.com

Living the High Life: Staycation Destinations

This northern portion of downtown—the cool kids call her NoLo—has seen a jolt of youthful energy of late. In a 120-year-old building, the Hewing Hotel has carved out a rustic-meets-modern Scandinavian retreat where the rooms embrace Up North vibes. The boutique hotel brought life to its alleyway in spring via pop-up concerts that continue into summer. 300 Washington Ave. N., hewinghotel.com.
TrafficPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Is It Illegal To ‘Pull-Through’ A Parking Space In Maine?

We've all been there. You're driving along in the busy parking lot of your favorite big box store or supermarket and notice a vacant parking spot. You pull your car into that spot and notice something else; the spot adjoining it is also free. So you decide it's a lot easier to leave this busy park lot driving forward instead of in-reverse, so you pull-through the parking space. The question is, did you just do something illegal here in Maine?
wfmynews2.com

Summer vacationing without breaking the bank

Summer is almost officially here and many of us are ready to make up for lost time and go on a vacation. Scott Braddock from "Scott Braddock Financial" has some tips on how to save money on our summer travel. Determine How Much You Can Spend. Americans are ready to...