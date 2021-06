Disney+’s WandaVision managed to tell a complete story that focused on the relationship between Wanda Maximoff and Vision and, in the process, it carved out their futures in the MCU. While Wanda’s status as the Scarlet Witch was solidified, Vision’s fate was a bit more complex. Late in the series, it was revealed that S.W.O.R.D. reconstructed the original Vision (now White Vision), and he would ultimately do battle with the “Hex Vision” Wanda created. But in the end, White Vision would gain the memories of his Hex counterpart before flying off. It’s currently unclear as to what lies ahead for the character, and Vision actor Paul Bettany was recently asked about possibly bringing the character back to the MCU.