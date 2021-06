Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 44-3-5-2Leading rider Silvera hops aboard #4 Digging for Gold (4-1). The Howard Brown trainee is more lightly raced than most of his rivals in this maiden event — only four starts to date — and dropping out of better company to land here. He has the tactical speed to wrangle a good trip in this bottom-level contest, and a repeat of his two-back effort would be enough… Morning line favorite #3 Bavaria (3-1) has competed well against better but has been away since December and switches into the Schoenthal barn while dropping in class: a couple of question marks to ponder in your ‘capping… #5 Gaucho (9-2) ran a good one last out when second against similar with an improved Bris speed fig and might have a chance to control this one on the front end. But he is 0-for-15 and has lost a couple at the level… #2 Go Huskies (6-1) gave an improved account of himself last out when dropped to the bottom…