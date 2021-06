Using genetic testing, researchers have discovered a major clue to the origin of the green iguana that is so prevalent in the Virgin Islands. While there is strong reason to believe that iguanas in Puerto Rico and some other areas are invasive species introduced through the international pet trade, most of those on St. Thomas and St. Croix – as well as those on nearby Vieques – likely are descendants of iguanas that lived on other Caribbean islands and were introduced naturally in the pre-Columbian era.