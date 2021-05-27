Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Yellen tells Congress U.S. gov't still operating at money levels designed for 2010

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jqnrq_0aD6k0Nw00
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, pictured here during a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on May 21, will testify Thursday a day after she skipped a different congressional hearing. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Thursday that Congress should increase spending, which includes devoting money to President Joe Biden's recovery proposals, because the government is still operating like it's 2010.

Yellen made the remarks in testimony before a House appropriations subcommittee, a day after she skipped out on a similar hearing.

She noted that spending has remained stagnant for the past 11 years -- even in the face of a global health crisis that's crushed the economy.

Biden's first formal 2022 budget proposal to Congress on Friday is expected to ask for $6 trillion and sustained levels of spending higher than any year since World War II.

In the Treasury's budget request, Yellen asked for $13 billion to fund IRS discretionary spending and $417 million for Biden's American Families Plan.

"Our team has done valiant work implementing these programs with the resources at our disposal," Yellen said in her opening statement.

"But we cannot continue to be good stewards of this recovery -- and tackle the new bodies of work that Congress assigns to us in the years beyond -- with a budget that was designed for 2010."

As Treasury secretary, Yellen is responsible for overseeing programs to aid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and advocating for measures to fund Biden's policy goals.

"Not accounting for inflation, our annual budget is still at the same enacted level as 2010, and critical policy offices -- like Domestic Finance, Economic Policy, and Tax Policy -- have seen their budgets cut by as much as 20% since 2016," Yellen added.

Yellen's department announced Wednesday that the IRS has sent out nearly 2 million additional Economic Impact Payments over the past two weeks. There have been almost 170 million total payments worth almost $400 billion since March.

Yellen's appearance Thursday came a day after she failed to attend a House hearing with Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Guzman, to testify about the Paycheck Protection Program.

Her absence perturbed members of both parties.

"Unfortunately, Treasury Secretary Yellen has declined to appear before us in complete disregard for the law, which requires her to do so," House small business committee Chairwoman Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., said at the hearing Wednesday, according to CNBC.

"While she and her team may believe their role in PPP and other small business COVID relief programs is dwindling as we move towards economic rebirth -- they are sorely mistaken."

"I am deeply disappointed and concerned that Secretary Yellen is not with us today, as the appearance of the Treasury Secretary is required by law," Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., added.

The department didn't explain Yellen's no-show.

Meet President Joe Biden's top adviser picks

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
116K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Treasury Department#Economy#Economic Recovery#Government Spending#U S Policy#Government Policy#House#American Families Plan#Domestic Finance#Cnbc#Covid#Treasury Secretary Yellen#Tax Policy#Economic Policy#Inflation#Lawmakers#Critical Policy Offices#Money#Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
PPP
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
IRS
Related
Ohio StateMonroe Evening News

Ohio v. Yellen: Limits on Congress’s Spending Power?

Congress has the power to tax and spend: the first delegation of power, Article I, Section 8, states: “The Congress shall have Power to lay and collect Taxes…. to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States…” The Biden Administration is proposing to spend $1.9 trillion on a “stimulus” as a response to the damage done to the economy by COVID-19. The statute is the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Yellen Says Biden Budget Raises U.S. Debt-To-GDP Ratio but Is Responsible

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's fiscal 2022 budget request will increase the U.S. federal debt-to-GDP ratio above its current level of about 100% over the next decade. But Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee that Biden's budget...
Businessinvesting.com

Yellen says Biden budget to push U.S. debt higher, not inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's fiscal 2022 budget plan will push U.S. debt above the size of the U.S. economy, but will not contribute to inflationary pressures, which she views as temporary. Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee...
BusinessAOL Corp

Yellen says economic recovery likely to be 'bumpy'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be “bumpy” with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year. But Yellen insisted that the inflation pressures will be temporary and if they do threaten to become embedded in the...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Yellen Says the Government Is Operating Like It's 2010, Calls for More Aggressive Spending

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on congressional leaders to get more aggressive in spending. In inflation-adjusted terms, Yellen said the budget hasn't really increased since 2010. She noted that several areas of her department remain significantly underfunded. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged congressional leaders on Thursday to step up spending,...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Yellen urges Congress to increase Treasury Department funding levels

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to increase the Treasury Department's budget as it struggles to launch new programs designed to distribute trillions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief. Yellen, while testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, told lawmakers that Treasury's budget – not...
Income TaxUS News and World Report

Yellen Tells Business Higher Taxes are Needed

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told America's business leaders they need to pay more in corporate taxes to fund President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Yellen told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Forum on Economic Recovery that the country's corporate income tax needs to be raised to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Yellen's goof hands GOP a potent campaign issue

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stepped in it big time on Monday when she warned: "It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn't overheat." This was a major goof. Yellen inadvertently handed Republicans yet another powerful weapon in their quest to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling could pinch in summer

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday the nation could exhaust its ability to borrow this summer even if Treasury takes “extraordinary actions” to buy more time when the nation’s debt ceiling comes back into effect at the end of July. Yellen told reporters...
Foreign PolicyStreet.Com

China-US Relations: Economic Chiefs Liu He, Janet Yellen In Virtual Talks

China's economic tsar Liu He held a virtual meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday morning, days after Liu's first conversation on trade issues with US trade representative Katherine Tai, in a sign observers said indicated the need for economic policy coordination between the world's two largest economies.
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

U.S.'s Yellen, Chinese Vice Premier Liu hold introductory meeting

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday, with the Treasury Department saying that she stressed to the Chinese official the importance of "frankly tackling issues of concern." "Secretary Yellen discussed the Biden-Harris administration's plans to...
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

U.S.-China talk heats up a little

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Congress & CourtsConnecticut Post

Gov't use of Chinese drones in limbo as Congress weighs ban

More than a year after the U.S. Interior Department grounded hundreds of Chinese-made drones it was using to track wildfires and monitor dams, volcanoes and wildlife, it's starting to look like they won't be flying again any time soon — if ever. A measure moving through Congress would impose a...