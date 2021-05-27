Unionized but impotent? Row erupts over gig workers’ labor proposal

The NewsGuild of New York has unleashed a wave of unionization throughout the journalism business, having organized more than three dozen print, digital, and broadcast shops, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Over the past few years, the Guild’s organizing tear has resulted in the unionization of workplaces from BuzzFeed News to Mashable to Insider; from Time, New York magazine, and The New Yorker to Fortune, Forbes, and The Forward; from Sports Illustrated, NBC News Digital, and the Daily News to The New Republic, People, Pitchfork, Quartz, and various others. The NewsGuild of New York’s membership includes a larger number of influential and nationally prominent outlets than any other local chapter, which makes it an especially powerful force in media’s growing labor movement. But with further conquests in its sights, the Guild is now running low on money. An abrupt proposal for a dues increase to mitigate the shortfall has put union management, led by president Susan DeCarava, at odds with members from the two big legacy shops that pay its bills: Reuters and The New York Times.