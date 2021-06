On the heels of the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity signed by the President after a ransomware attack forced the shutdown of Colonial Pipeline, the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the agency responsible for overseeing pipeline security, on May 27, 2021, has announced its own Security Directive of new cybersecurity requirements for critical pipeline owners and operators. (The question of why, up until this Security Directive, pipelines only had security recommendations, not requirements, is a topic for another blog.)