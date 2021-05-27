The 5 Best Shave Ice Stands on Maui in 2021
Shave ice—or ice shave as it’s known on Hawaiʻi Island—is a staple treat here in the Hawaiʻi. Those powdery snowcones drenched with syrups in a smattering of flavors—strawberry, coconut, vanilla and more—all topped with condensed milk, fresh fruits and even mochi balls have become a go-to cure to hot summer days for visitors and locals alike. And every island, from Oʻahu to Kauaʻi, has got its own shave ice stands. Here are the five on Maui that our readers have voted on as their favorites.www.hawaiimagazine.com