Tulsa, OK

Factbox: What was the 1921 Tulsa race massacre?

By Makini Brice
msn.com
 6 days ago

(Reuters) - Next week marks the centenary of a white mob's deadly attacks on the African Americans of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Below is background on the events in Tulsa on May 30-31, 1921. BLACK WALL STREET. Greenwood, dubbed "Black Wall Street," boasted hotels, law offices, doctors' offices and other...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa, OK

Joe Biden visits Tulsa to honor Black victims of 1921 massacre

President Biden on Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of one of the worst acts of racist violence in U.S. history by touring the part of Tulsa once known as “Black Wall Street,” condemning White supremacy and outlining steps to promote minority-owned businesses, saying too many hurdles remain a century after the tragedy.
Tulsa, OK

PHOTOS | The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

In this photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa, a group of Black men are marched past the corner of 2nd and Main Streets in Tulsa, Okla., under armed guard during the Tulsa Race Massacre on June 1, 1921. On May 31, 1921, carloads of Black residents, some of them armed, rushed to the sheriff's office downtown to confront whites who were gathering apparently to abduct and lynch a Black prisoner in the jail. Gunfire broke out, and over the next 24 hours, a white mob inflamed by rumors of a Black insurrection stormed the Greenwood district and burned it, destroying all 35 square blocks. Estimates of those killed ranged from 50 to 300. (Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University of Tulsa via AP)
Nebraska State

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 26, 2021. Editorial: Sound principle, not narrow partisanship, must guide Nebraska’s redistricting. Redistricting, even in Nebraska’s officially nonpartisan Legislature, has often proven a messy affair. And it’s not just the party-focused machinations of some lawmakers — it’s also the difficulty, separate from partisan politics, of redrawing rural districts in the wake of population decline.
Celebrationsmainstreet-nashville.com

Today in history: May 31

Today is Monday, May 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day. On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.