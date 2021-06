The Apple Watch SE deals are becoming fairly common – it was only released in September 2020 – for what we believe is the perfect Apple Watch option for creatives. There are a few reasons for this, which we'll get into below, but ultimately it boils down to its price point and functionality. Apple couldn't have done a better job at selling the benefits of the Apple Watch SE, releasing it at the same time as the more expensive Apple Watch 6, but still giving it plenty of great features.