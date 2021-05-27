Lois Ehlert, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom illustrator, has died at 86

Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey (Ecco; June 1) When this future Pulitzer Prize–winning poet was just 19 years old, her mother was shot and killed by Trethewey’s former stepfather. Memorial Drive is Trethewey’s first wrenching prose account of that loss. In the beginning of the book, she recounts happier days when Natasha’s father, a white Canadian academic, and her mother were still together — her parents married a year before Loving v. Virginia struck down anti-miscegenation laws. But everything changes when Natasha moves with her mother to Atlanta and a man Trethewey refers to as Big Joe enters their lives. Relying on memory, case documents, and transcripts of recorded phone conversations between her mother and Big Joe, Trethewey offers a gutting depiction of domestic violence. This book is not an easy read, but it is an illuminating one. —Tomi Obaro (from Best Books of Summer 2020)