Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Lois Ehlert, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom illustrator, has died at 86

By Peter Weber
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lois Ehlert, the children's book collagist whose vibrant illustrations for Chicka Chicka Boom Boom helped it sell more than 12 million copies, died of natural causes Tuesday in Milwaukee, publisher Simon & Schuster said Thursday. She was 86. Ehlert's other works include Color Zoo — which won her a Caldecott...

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Ehlert
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illustrations#Simon Schuster#Chicka Boom#Brown Books#Text Books#Art#Color Zoo#My World#Reading Rockets#Layton School Of Art#Milwaukee#Waiting For Wings#Collage#Illustrator Eric Carle#Caldecott#Lower Case Letters#English#Alphabet#Beaver Dam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & LiteratureThe Herald

Author, illustrator dies at 91

NEW YORK — Eric Carle, the beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91. Carle’s family says he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton,...
Books & LiteratureChicago Tribune

Column: One mom’s appreciation of the creators behind ‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ two sparks that ignited countless imaginations

In the span of two days, the world lost two brilliant sparks that ignited countless imaginations. Eric Carle, the creator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and Lois Ehlert, who illustrated “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” both died this week. Carle died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. He was 91. Ehlert died Tuesday in Milwaukee, where she lived for many years. She was 86.
Northampton, MAtheartnewspaper.com

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died, aged 91

Eric Carle, the beloved author and illustrator of more than 70 childrens books including The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which has sold over 55 million copies since it was first published in 1969, has died, aged 91. His son Rolf confirmed to The New York Times that Carle died on Sunday from kidney failure, while at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. In addition to his own work as an author and illustrator, Carle and his late wife Barbara founded the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, a non-profit museum and education center in Amherst, Massachusetts, in 2002.
Books & Literaturebuzzfeednews.com

18 Great Books That Are Out In Paperback This Month

Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey (Ecco; June 1) When this future Pulitzer Prize–winning poet was just 19 years old, her mother was shot and killed by Trethewey’s former stepfather. Memorial Drive is Trethewey’s first wrenching prose account of that loss. In the beginning of the book, she recounts happier days when Natasha’s father, a white Canadian academic, and her mother were still together — her parents married a year before Loving v. Virginia struck down anti-miscegenation laws. But everything changes when Natasha moves with her mother to Atlanta and a man Trethewey refers to as Big Joe enters their lives. Relying on memory, case documents, and transcripts of recorded phone conversations between her mother and Big Joe, Trethewey offers a gutting depiction of domestic violence. This book is not an easy read, but it is an illuminating one. —Tomi Obaro (from Best Books of Summer 2020)
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Spotlight on: Victoria Henry

Bacchanal is a richly imagined historical fantasy. Tell us a bit about the book: the world where it takes place, and the characters who inhabit that world. Bacchanal is set against the backdrop of The Great Depression and culminates with the Oklahoma Dust Bowl. At the center of this maelstrom is an unusual young woman, Eliza Meeks. She’s alone, ostracized and struggling to navigate her reality – a family that abandoned her and a fickle, capricious magical gift.
Northampton, MAfreenews.live

American writer and illustrator Eric Karle has died

The author of the popular children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar has passed away at the age of 91. American author and illustrator Eric Karle has passed away at the age of 91. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to his family. According to the publication,...
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

REVIEW: 'The Plot,' by Jean Hanff Korelitz

Literary paranoia, like pollen, thickens the air this spring. In the past two months, I've reviewed two suspense novels whose plots center on a struggling or would-be writer helping themselves to another writer's work and/or life (Alexandra Andrews' "Who Is Maud Dixon?" and Chris Powers' "A Lonely Man"). This summer, Laura Lippman's suspense novel "Dream Girl" intertwines a plagiarism tale with a narrative that tips its hat to the Stephen King classic "Misery."
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Week

6 book recommendations from B. Catling

Brian Catling, who writes as B. Catling, is a poet, performance artist, and author of The Vorrh trilogy, a fantasy series set in and near an unchartable forest. The British writer's new novel, Hollow, follows a band of mercenaries across 16th-century Europe. The Third Policeman by Flann O'Brien (1967). Hilarious,...
Visual Artseehafernews.com

Art Forward: Local Artist Spotlight for Alegra Voelker

The following article is written by Nissa Enos for the Rahr-West Art Forward series. Manitowoc artist Alegra Voelker, age 13, and I sit at a cozy table to review her work. She brings out three journals with painted covers and a binder that is “mostly dragons.”. We met to discuss...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Q&A: W. Michael Gear, Author of ‘Adrift’

Adrift is the fifth book in the thrilling Donovan sci-fi series and returns to a treacherous alien planet where corporate threats and dangerous creatures imperil the lives of the colonists. We chat to author W. Michael Gear about Adrift, writing, what’s next, book recommendations, and so much more!. Hello! Can...
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books for June

There’s always a certain sense of disbelief that comes with the arrival of June: have we really gotten halfway through the year already? Many of us might be finding that harder to believe than usual with all the strange and singular challenges 2021 has already brought us. But the good news is there’s no shortage of great books to absorb you during the lingering daylight hours. Below you’ll find twelve new titles coming out this month that will have you turning the pages through even the longest days of the summer.
Charlotte, VTkidsvt.com

Books for All Ages That Celebrate Dads

One of my earliest memories is of snuggling up in my father's arms as he read to me and my sister before bedtime. His enthusiasm for books made me feel like we were the first children to discover Templeton the rat in Charlotte's Web. I learned to love reading because he loved reading.
Books & LiteratureReason.com

Poetry Monday!: "Les deux voix" ("The two voices") by Victor Hugo (French)

Here's "Les deux voix" (1831) ("The Two Voices"), also known as "Ce qu'on entend sur la montagne" ("What one hears on the mountain") by Victor Hugo (1802-1885). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) Franz Liszt wrote a symphonic poem on this theme, which you can listen to here.
Books & LiteratureHuron Daily Tribune

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Legacy by Nora Roberts - 9781250272942 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster) 3. Shadow Storm by Christine Feehan - 9780593333136 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 4....
Books & Literaturegingernutsofhorror.com

GUIGNOL AND OTHER SARDONIC TALES BY ORRIN GREY - BOOK REVIEW

GUIGNOL AND OTHER SARDONIC TALES BY ORRIN GREY - BOOK REVIEW by mario guslandi. I had read just a couple of stories by Orrin Grey so far (one included in Datlow’s last Best Horror of the Year) and I was impressed. Now, after reading the present book, I am enthusiast, but also sorry to find out that this is Grey’s third collection and that I’ve missed his previous two.
Books & Literaturecomic-con.org

Our May Book Club Reads!

Chula Vista's pick for May was Death of Superman by Dan Jurgens. Known as the biggest story ever, the Justice League and Superman unite to battle a hulking monster named Doomsday. The Man of Steel finally meets his match and battles to protect the city that he loves from Doomsday as he terrorizes downtown Metropolis. By the battle’s end Doomsday is dead; however, Superman is fatally wounded and “dies” in the arms of Lois Lane.