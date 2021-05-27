Cancel
Putnam gets into ETF business

msn.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston fund manager Putnam Investments is jumping into the exchange-traded funds business, with the launch of four active ETFs that are similar to four of its most popular mutual funds. ETFs are similar to equity-based mutual funds in that they represent a basket of various company stocks but shares in ETFS are traded in real time, like stocks. Until recently, they were the province of investment managers that tracked a specific index and didn’t allow for much deviation. Active managers such as Putnam steered clear, out of fear that the information made public with ETFs on a daily basis would allow investors to front run, or make trades based on the stock choices of the fund managers. But last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission decided to allow active managers to not disclose the full extent of their holdings on a daily basis, which gave Putnam the confidence to go forward with its own launch. Putnam CEO Bob Reynolds said the ETFs will be managed by the same teams that manage the mutual funds with corresponding investment strategies — such as investing in large, fast-growing companies, or those that offer sustainability solutions. “We made the decision to take four of our most popular funds, with excellent long-term records, to put those out first as active ETFs, to make a statement that we’re very serious about this,” Reynolds said. — JON CHESTO.

#Etfs#Mutual Funds#Putnam Investments
