Chicago, IL

Kevin Clark, who played the kid drummer in 'School of Rock,' dies at 32

By Variety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Clark, who played kid drummer Freddy Jones in “School of Rock,” died on Wednesday, the Chicago Sun-Times and several other local outlets reported. He was 32. Clark was riding his bicycle early Wednesday through the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago when a driver of a Hyundai Sonata struck him around 1:20 a.m., according to local police. Paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Chicago Fire Department told the Sun-Times.

