Apple hints at an interest in cryptocurrencies after posting a job ad for an 'alternative payments' manager

By snagarajan@businessinsider.com (Shalini Nagarajan)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is looking to hire a crypto-savvy business development manager, according to a new job ad. The candidate should have more than five years of experience in working with alternative payments. The iPhone maker has so far not made any public statements relating to the crypto space. See more stories...

