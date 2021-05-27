Suffolk School Notebook: Long Island winners in art competition
A Valley Stream South High School student was the best-in-show winner of an annual art contest coordinated by The Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington. The juried competition, "Long Island's Best: Young Artists at The Heckscher Museum," received more than 300 submissions from 56 schools — with 83 works being chosen for an in-museum exhibition that ran from April 24 through May 23. Participants selected an artwork as their inspiration piece and then created an original artwork and wrote an artist’s statement explaining their creative process.www.newsday.com