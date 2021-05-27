Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, NY

Suffolk School Notebook: Long Island winners in art competition

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Valley Stream South High School student was the best-in-show winner of an annual art contest coordinated by The Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington. The juried competition, "Long Island's Best: Young Artists at The Heckscher Museum," received more than 300 submissions from 56 schools — with 83 works being chosen for an in-museum exhibition that ran from April 24 through May 23. Participants selected an artwork as their inspiration piece and then created an original artwork and wrote an artist’s statement explaining their creative process.

www.newsday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Stream, NY
City
Huntington, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Jericho, NY
City
Roslyn, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Entertainment
City
East Meadow, NY
City
Oceanside, NY
City
Syosset, NY
City
Commack, NY
Huntington, NY
Entertainment
City
Smithtown, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Art#Art Exhibition#Art School#Art Style#The Notebook#Museum#Inspiration#Suffolk School Notebook#Hicksville High School#Jericho High School#Cutchogue#Accompsett Middle School#Ps 195 City Honors School#Islandwide Scholarship#Newsday#Eleven Long Island#Winners#Artwork#Personal Garden#Calendar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Top photos from around LI from May 2021

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos. Owner Thomas Francis holds pitchers of Margaritas during the unveiling of the new Long Island Taco and Tequila Experience airstream trailer that can be rented at people's own homes shown at a preview party in South Setauket, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Suffolk County, NYeastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.17.21

• Today will be sunny, with a high temperature near 71 degrees and a calm wind, becoming south 5 to 9 miles per hour in the afternoon. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 52. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 72 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 77.
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
Suffolk County, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Op-Ed: Horseshoe Crabs Need Our Protection

For decades, Suffolk County resident John T. Tanacredi has been a crusader for the survival of horseshoe crabs. He is a world expert on the creatures. He was speaking last week before Long Island Metro Business Action about the plight of horseshoe crabs—concerned about their potential extinction after 455 million years. They predate dinosaurs, he noted, by more than 200 million years.
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

Studying COVID Impact on Minorities

In an article in Newsday, public health professor Martine Hackett weighed in Nassau County’s plans to launch a study that will examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities. The study will particularly look at health disparity issues such as access to testing and vaccinations.
Nassau County, NYlongisland.com

Rice Announces American Rescue Plan Funding $385 Million for Nassau County, $16.7 Million for Village of Hempstead

U.S. Representative Kathleen Rice (NY-04) has announced that Nassau County will receive $385 million and the Village of Hempstead will receive $16.79 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The relief funding was authorized in H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act, which Rice voted in support of when it passed the House of Representatives on March 10. President Biden signed the bill into law on March 11.
Great Neck, NYmanhassetpress.com

Bua: The Complete Package

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Frank Bua for more than 25 years. More accurately, I knew of Frank Bua after meeting a number of his students, who seemed unusually self-assured and were knowledgeable and articulate, with a poise not always found in middle school students. I had heard of Frank’s superb teaching, nurturing students who were inquisitive, independent thinkers with a love for learning. I first had my chance to meet Frank several years later in my role as a member of the Board of Education in Great Neck. We had hosted the first of several informal annual meetings and I recall that Frank spoke freely about what is needed in order to relieve some of the angst that seems commonplace with students growing up in the twenty-first century. I saw firsthand how deeply Frank cares for children. However, he also understands the constraints governing a body that has a fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers in a community. He knows firsthand the balancing act that boards constantly need to straddle between “I want” and “I can afford.” He always keeps his eye on the big picture.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Nassau, NYNewsday

Newsday's All-Long Island girls swimming team

Newsday Swimmer of the Year: Denise Phelan, Northport-Commack, Jr. At the Suffolk championships, she set a county record for the 100 breaststroke in an All-American automatic time of 1:01.61. She won the 200 IM in 2:03.33 and was part of the winning 200 medley relay in 1:49.05. She was also part of the 400 free relay that placed second in 3:38.85. She finished first in the state for her 200 IM and 100 breaststroke according to results on swimdata.info.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

boys track top 25 collage 1

Pictured, top row from left: Robert Doherty of St. Anthony's, Gavin Ehlers of Westhampton, Isaiah James of Huntington. Middle roW: Anthony Joseph of Huntington, C.J. Kiviat of Huntington, Andre Leslie of Farmingdale. Bottom row: Nicholas Lourenco of St. Anthony's, Frank Naudus of Chaminade, Christian Quinn of Freeport. Robert Doherty of...