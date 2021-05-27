Dying Light 2 Release Date Leaked Ahead of Official Reveal
The Dying Light 2 release date will officially be revealed later today, but ads that have started showing up online already confirmed when the game will release. These ads, which are being shown on multiple websites, Twitch included, confirm the game from Techland will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on December 7th. The ads also revealed details on the pre-order bonuses, which include a Reload Outfit, Reload Weapons Skin, and Reload Paraglider Skin.wccftech.com