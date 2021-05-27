Dying Light 2 Release Date Leaked Ahead of Official Reveal

Xbox, or in this case Microsoft Stores, have leaked the next installment to the new series before its official launch at the end of this week. Speculations are made that it was released due to a mistake that led made the surprise go on air before its release. Though the company has stated that they are looking that how it got leaked. The Microsoft Store, an online shop exclusively designed to allow customers to buy Microsoft products, has accidentally released a new video game that it is keeping secret until it releases later this week.The new game, which is called Gears 5, has not been announced yet and is planned to be released on May 27, but copies of the game are available for purchase in the Microsoft Store.