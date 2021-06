A new colorway of the sacai x Nike Blazer Low has surfaced as this new pair was recently seen on the feet of LeBron James. Dubbed the “Light British Tan” pair, this sacai x Nike Blazer Low gets covered in the highlight Light British Tan hue throughout the majority of the upper done in combination of leather and suede For contrast we see University Red placed on the laces, eyestay, tongues, Swooshes, and heel. co-branded tongues and white detailing on the rubber soles round out the main details on this latest colorway of the sacai x Nike Blazer Low that is expected to release later this year for $120. Keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.