Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Osage, Shawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 05:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Osage; Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southwestern Douglas County in east central Kansas Northern Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 530 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pauline to Burlingame, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Southern Topeka and Berryton around 535 AM CDT. Richland around 540 AM CDT. Clinton, Clinton Lake and Pomona Lake around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Overbrook. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov