Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Osage; Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southwestern Douglas County in east central Kansas Northern Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 530 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pauline to Burlingame, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Southern Topeka and Berryton around 535 AM CDT. Richland around 540 AM CDT. Clinton, Clinton Lake and Pomona Lake around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Overbrook. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Shawnee County, KS
City
Burlingame, KS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Overbrook, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Osage#Southern Topeka#Richland#Wind#Pomona Lake#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Target Area#Nickel Size Hail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 15:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northeastern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Pomona, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Greeley, Princeton, Reading, Lane, Rantoul, Olivet and Pomona Lake. At 740 PM CDT, The Franklin county sheriff reported Idaho road was flooded by a nearby creek. The warning replaces the flood advisory that was issued at 539 PM CDT.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Council Grove, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Americus, Pomona, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern and Hartford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Douglas; Franklin; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND EASTERN OSAGE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pomona Lake to near Richmond. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Baldwin City, Wellsville, Overbrook, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Lone Star, Princeton, Lane, Rantoul, Pomona Lake and Globe. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 160 and 198.
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffey, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffey; Lyon; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN COFFEY AND EAST CENTRAL LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Lebo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City, Lebo, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Olivet, Beto Junction and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 139 and 157.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shawnee; Wabaunsee THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SHAWNEE AND NORTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas; Franklin THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR DOUGLAS AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. However, additional rainfall is expected later this afternoon and evening that may increase the flood threat again.
Douglas County, KSLJWORLD

Rain, scattered thunderstorms expected Friday through Monday

Douglas County is expected to have numerous rainy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service. Douglas County will likely see a slow progression of rainfall through Monday, Brandon Drake, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Topeka, told the Journal-World. He said Douglas County might expect between 2 and 3 inches of rain from Friday through Monday.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perry to near Scranton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Tecumseh, Richland, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Pauline and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 354 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...DOUGLAS NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 355 AM CDT, Doppler Radar was tracking strong easterly winds from dissipating showers that could gust up to 50 mph. It is possible you may hear no thunder and have little to no rain with these strong winds. Locations impacted include Topeka, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Tecumseh, Eudora, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie and Nortonville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 165 and 205.
Shawnee County, KSTopeka Capital-Journal

Shawnee County enters tornado watch as severe storms loom

Shawnee County is under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Dusty Nichols, director of the county's emergency management department, said there is a slim chance of a tornado but does expect severe weather to roll in late Saturday night. "It is either going to fall apart or it...