Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 15:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northeastern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Pomona, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Greeley, Princeton, Reading, Lane, Rantoul, Olivet and Pomona Lake. At 740 PM CDT, The Franklin county sheriff reported Idaho road was flooded by a nearby creek. The warning replaces the flood advisory that was issued at 539 PM CDT.