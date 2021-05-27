Capehart remembers Tulsa Race Massacre as 100th anniversary of atrocity nears – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Smoke rises from damaged property after the Tulsa race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 1921. Getty Images of the Oklahoma Historical Society Attending Parliament in May 2021, Viola Fletcher (107) called on the public to officially acknowledge the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. .. I am familiar with the place and year. The horror of the Tulsa race massacre has been with me almost as far as I can remember, as was the case with Fletcher, one of the last survivors of the slaughter that took place when she was seven. My grandfather, Robert Fairchild, told the story in several newspapers almost a quarter of a century ago. The Washington Post told his story in 1996: “At the age of 92, Robert Fairchild lost his hearing, but he can still understand the distant cry of an angry white man firing a gun until late at night 75 years ago. His eyes used to be. Not like, but on the way home from a graduation rehearsal of a frightened 17-year-old boy, it’s okay to see dark gray smoke swallowing a neighbor’s house. Class comfort, A good job in the city, a warm family life. But when his mother fled to the railroad tracks to escape the mob in 1921 and tore the vibrant Black district of Greenwood in northern Tarsa with a fire, he was a mother. “I never forgot about my anguish.” “There was nothing left,” Fairchild told the newspaper. According to an article in The Washington Post, the 1921 Tulsa race massacre was one of the “worst race riots in the history of the country.” It reported as follows: “The death toll during the 12-hour rampage is still controversial, but is estimated to be 250. More than 1,000 businesses and homes were burned down and dozens of black families flocked to the barn. The trade fair and one of the largest and most prosperous black communities in the United States have turned to ash. ”Black businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Talsa, Oklahoma, during the 1921 Talsa racial riot. Was destroyed by the hands of a white resident. The Bettmann Archive / Getty Images riots began after a white mob attempted to lynch a teenager who was falsely accused of assaulting a white woman. A black resident came to his defense and was partially armed. The group exchanged shots and mob violence continued. My family eventually returned to the thinned street. Miraculously escaped their home on Latimer Avenue. Disturbing History Hearing about these experiences at the family dining table was awkward enough. Reading a newspaper article that your ancestors fled for their lives is a surreal pain. I was relieved to know that you were aware of your family’s horror and that your family survived the “60 minutes” that was once called “one of the worst racial slaughter in American history.” Despite my grandfather’s witnesses, this same event was not worth including in any of my assigned history texts, neither in high school nor in college. They were surprised when I told my colleagues about this history. In 1996, on the 75th anniversary of the slaughter, the city of Tulsa finally acknowledged what had happened. Community leaders from various backgrounds have publicly acknowledged the devastation caused by the riots. They were burned in a riot and then gathered in a rebuilt church. “I am very pleased that Tulsa took this opportunity seriously,” my grandfather told The New York Times. “There was a mistake,” he told the treatise. “This is a way to actually see it, look to the future, and never happen again.” In June 1921, an African-American couple walking through the streets of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Historical Society / Getty Images The fact that the city took a very long time to recognize what happened shows how selective society is with respect to the historical events of choice. Things to remember – and which ones to miss. The history that society assembles to avoid publicly is inevitably privately remembered. Despite the economically vibrant and massive destruction, the region of Northern Tulsa, known as Greenwood, has become known for its economic vitality. In the block that surrounds the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in the 1930s, a thriving business district flourished with retail, entertainment and luxury services. One of these businesses was Oklaho Maigle, a black-owned newspaper. As a teenager in the early 1940s, my dad did his first job of delivering paper. It would be a surprise to casual observers that all of this neighborhood had been demolished to the ground many years ago without knowing history. The Black Wall Street Memorial, a black marble monolith, is located outside the Greenwood Cultural Center. The monument is dedicated to the entrepreneurs and pioneers who created Greenwood Avenue both before and after it was destroyed in the 1921 riots. I grew up in military bases around the world, but have visited Greenwood many times over the years. As a teenager in the 1970s, I realized that the once vibrant community was beginning to decline. Some of this was due to the devastating effects of urban regeneration and migration. Like many other black communities across the country, parts of Greenwood have been demolished to give way to the highways. Part of the decline was due to the withdrawal of financial institutions, including banks. This helped reduce wealth-building opportunities, including savings and investment products, housing and corporate loans, and financing to help build health clinics and affordable homes. And at least in part, it was due to a decline in residents’ loyalty to black-owned businesses and institutions. During the civil rights movement, downtown Tulsa companies began allowing blacks to enter their doors as customers. As a result, black residents spend less money in the community. Historical Lessons At the end of his father’s military career in the 1970s, he became a community development banker in Virginia. His job was to bring together investors, financial institutions, philanthropists, local governments and other institutions to develop innovative development solutions for areas like Greenwood. For me, the experience of my grandfather, father, and my three generations has lessons that affect my studies today. On the other hand, I find that Americans are racist in our neighborhoods, schools and workplaces and remain at a surprisingly high level, many years after legal quarantine. I am studying. My research shows how racism reduces economic and social outcomes. In short, racism creates closed markets that impede economic activity, especially in the black community. On the other hand, I’m focusing on solutions. One way to work is to investigate the business models of community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and minority deposit handling institutions (MDIs). These are financial institutions engaged in economic development such as banks, credit unions, loan funds and equity funds operating in low- and middle-income areas. These provide what was urgently needed in Northern Tulsa and many other parts of the country. A local financial institution that understands the unique challenges faced by families and businesses in the minority community. There are interventions we can take locally and nationally that recognize centuries-old financial and social constraints that correct historic mistakes. Initiatives such as the 2020 decision by the Small and Medium Business Administration and the US Treasury to allocate US $ 10 billion to lenders who focus their money in disadvantaged areas have begun. These types of programs are necessary even in the absence of a full-blown economic and social crisis, such as the COVID-19 epidemic and street protesters. Without the recognition that capital is important, years of institutional barriers and racial wealth gaps cannot be closed. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre began on May 31st, just weeks before the June 16th annual celebration on June 19th. It's important to remember the story behind June 16 as communities across the country begin to recognize June 16 and big companies move to celebrate it. – The slaves were not informed that they had been released. After the celebration, there will be a lot of work going on. From my grandfather's memory of the devastation of the riots to my own job of tackling the economic challenges of low-income communities, change is important for housing, education, workplace races, and open-minded economic, government, and non-economics. I found that I needed to take advantage of a commercial solution. Racism still exists in the United States today. This is an updated version of the article first published on May 21, 2020. This article has been republished by The Conversation, a non-profit news site that specializes in sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by Gregory B. Fairchild of the University of Virginia.