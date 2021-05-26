Bahena Rivera takes the stand, tells shocking new story of Tibbetts murder

The 20-year-old University of Iowa student, who described herself as silly and a good listener, vanished during that July 18, 2018, run near her Brooklyn, Iowa, home. Her disappearance kicked off a massive search effort by hundreds of volunteers and drew national attention, including from President Donald Trump. The search ended more than a month later with the discovery of her body and the arrest of a local farmhand, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on charges of first-degree murder.