Bahena Rivera takes the stand, tells shocking new story of Tibbetts murder
DAVENPORT, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — In a surprise move by the defense, Cristhian Bahena Rivera was called to testify shortly before 10 am Wednesday. During jury selection, attorney Chad Frese asked several potential jurors what they'd think if his client didn't testify. He received mixed answers, including at least one person who said they wouldn't blame Bahena Rivera for not testifying since he's not an English speaker.cbs2iowa.com