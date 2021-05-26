Cancel
Presidential Election

Republicans prepare counterproposal to Biden’s infrastructure package

By The Chestnut Post
thechestnutpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris meets Wednesday with lawmakers from both parties to discuss investing in broadband infrastructure. Republicans, meanwhile, are gearing up to present a counterproposal to the president’s infrastructure package. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN with that and more. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7...

Kamala Harris
