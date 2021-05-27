Cancel
Facebook lifts ban on posts calling coronavirus man-made

By Vishwam Sankaran
msn.com
 12 days ago

Facebook is removing its ban on posts calling the novel coronavirus man-made after several experts pointed out that the theory the virus escaped from a lab – which is short of evidence – cannot be ruled out yet. The move by the social media giant also comes amidst US President...

www.msn.com
FOX26

Facebook won't remove posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made

Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured from its apps "in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts." The move comes amid increasing pressure worldwide to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including the...
Facebook accepts man-made COVID-19 theory now

Facebook stops muting conversations around the source of the CCP Virus (COVID-19) now. The world’s top social media platform no longer censors content relatable to CCP Virus’ origin. A Facebook spokesperson announced its new direction on Wednesday, May 26. This move coincides with growing voices of support from the Biden...
Internetspectrumlocalnews.com

Facebook reverses policy on blocking posts suggesting COVID-19 was man-made

Facebook has lifted its ban on posts suggesting the virus that causes COVID-19 was man-made. Facebook says it will no longer remove posts claiming that the virus that causes COVID-19 was man-made. Speculation that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab, long considered a conspiracy theory by many, has gained...
Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
CBS News

Facebook bans Trump for at least two years for posts during Capitol riot

Facebook has decided to ban Former President Trump from its platforms until at least January 2023 for his posts during the Capitol riot on January 6. The company says at the end of that period it will "assess whether the risk to public safety has receded." CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss how Facebook arrived at its decision.
Study: Malicious bots are the primary pathogen of COVID-19 misinformation on social media

La Jolla, Calif. (June 07, 2021) -- "The coronavirus pandemic has sparked what the World Health Organization has called an 'infodemic' of misinformation," said Dr. John W. Ayers, a scientist who specializes in public health surveillance. "But, bots --like those used by Russian agents during the 2016 American presidential election-- have been overlooked as a source of COVID-19 misinformation."
Research Article: “Spread of Misinformation About Face Masks and COVID-19 by Automated Software on Facebook”

The research article linked below was recently published by JAMA Internal Medicine. The dangers of misinformation spreading on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic are known.1 However, software that allows individuals to generate automated content and share it via counterfeit accounts (or “bots”)2 to amplify misinformation has been overlooked, including how automated software can be used to disseminate original research while undermining scientific communication.
Coronavirus public health Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey (June 9)

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources. Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE interview on Wednesday, June 9 at 12:30 p.m. on our Facebook page as well as here on our website.
Study: Bots amplified pandemic misinformation on social media

In the months after Covid-19 was first identified, the World Health Organization identified another health threat. The WHO warned Silicon Valley firms of an “infodemic,” with false information spreading faster than the virus itself. Even as sites like Facebook and Twitter flagged pandemic-related posts and directed users to get the...
Are Plastic Dividers Ineffective at Controlling the Coronavirus?

(Bloomberg) -- Everybody wanted them: Sales of clear plastic dividers soared in the U.S. after the pandemic hit -- tripling year-over-year to roughly $750 million in the first quarter of last year, by industry estimates. Offices, schools, restaurants and retail stores all sought plexiglass protection from the droplets that health...
400 people a day catching Covid despite having had two jabs

Around 400 infections a day are among people who have had both vaccines, Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the government and chair of the Independent Sage Group, said, and he has called for lockdown lifting to be delayed. He told Sky News “we know that anyone vaccinated...
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.