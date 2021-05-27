Senate commemorates 1921 Race Massacre Centennial | Latest Headlines – Tulsa, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City — On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Senate passed a resolution commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in 1921. “Senator Oklahoma wants a heavy but bright future and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in 1921, losing tragic events and sympathizing with the families of those affected.” Said Senate Resolution 24 by the Senate Protem. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.eminetra.com