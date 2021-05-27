Senate commemorates 1921 Race Massacre Centennial | Latest Headlines – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cancel
Oklahoma State

Senate commemorates 1921 Race Massacre Centennial

By tulsa
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City — On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Senate passed a resolution commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in 1921. “Senator Oklahoma wants a heavy but bright future and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in 1921, losing tragic events and sympathizing with the families of those affected.” Said Senate Resolution 24 by the Senate Protem. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

