AirAsia : Berhad First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

SEPANG, 27 May 2021 - AirAsia Group Berhad ('AirAsia' or the 'Group') today reported its financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 ('1Q2021'). Unaudited Consolidated First Quarter 2021 Results of AirAsia Group Berhad. The Consolidated Group¹ posted 1Q2021 revenue of RM298 million, higher by 12% quarter-on-quarter ('QoQ') but...

www.marketscreener.com
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says there's little Australia can do to exit the Chinese 'freezer' of punitive trade measures, and should instead continue to prioritise the protection of its sovereignty. But he also warned 'gratuitous belligerence' towards Beijing was unhelpful, saying quiet diplomacy should win the day over slogans...