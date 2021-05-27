Cancel
Marcus Hook’s Surrey CCC column: Rory Burns poor record at the toss not aiding in pursuit of County Championship wins

By Marcus Hook
londonnewsonline.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London derby was a great advertisement for championship cricket – even if it did underline, for a second week running, Surrey’s frustrations with the weather. When you start the final day 165 runs ahead, the last thing you’re thinking is we might end up losing this. As it was, Middlesex nearly pulled off a dramatic victory after being set 290 in just over two sessions.

Hashim Amla
Kemar Roach
Rory Burns
Sam Curran
Jason Roy
