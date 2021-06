Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS.