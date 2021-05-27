Cancel
Indian shares end higher as financials, IT stocks gain

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financials and information technology stocks, while a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases also helped investor sentiment. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.24% at 15,337.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.19% higher...

StocksBarron's

Tokyo's Key Nikkei Index Opens Lower In Cautious Trade

Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened lower on Wednesday as investors evaluated the latest US data and awaited key jobs numbers due later this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.34 percent or 98.24 points at 28,716.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.23 percent or 4.47 points at 1,930.65.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares open lower as conglomerate ITC weighs

BENGALURU, June 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by consumer goods giant ITC Ltd as its profit slipped in the March quarter, while broader Asian stocks edged higher after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.19%...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Firmly Down In Negative Territory After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Indian stock market is down firmly in negative territory Wednesday morning with investors largely making cautious moves as they look for directional clues. Information technology and bank stocks are among the prominent losers. Investors are reacting to earnings announcements from a few leading companies, and data on...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
StocksBusiness Insider

Indian Market Trims Losses In The Final Hour, Settles Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks staged a strong recovery in the final hour of the session on Wednesday thanks to hectic buying at some frontline counters, including Reliance Industries and in the banking space, after having plunged sharply by early afternoon after a weak start. With markets in Asia turning in...
Stockssamachar-news.com

Sensex tanks over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tests 15,500 | Markets News

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 300 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC, Infosys and ICICI Bank amid a largely negative trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index was trading 309.54 points or 0.60 per cent lower at 51,625.34 in initial deals, and the...
StocksToledo Blade

Stocks end mixed after early gain evaporates

NEW YORK — A wobbly day on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes Tuesday as losses in technology and health care companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain, slipping less than 0.1 percent. That broke a...
Marketsbatonrougenews.net

Equity indices gain marginally, PNB Housing up 20 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Key equity indices gained marginally during early hours on Tuesday with buying interest in auto and financial stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 100 points or 0.19 per cent at 52,037 while the Nifty 50 gained by 15 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,598.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks look set to dip; yuan holds retreat

(June 1): Asian stocks looked set for a weaker open Tuesday and U.S. futures slipped as traders await key American jobs data later this week to help gauge the economic outlook. Equity contracts fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged down following a...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Tops 52,000; Nifty At 15,625

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday as investors cheered a robust set of economic data and a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in nearly two months. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up...
Stocksraleighnews.net

Equity markets close flat, metals and PSU banks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains to close flat on Tuesday with metal and banking stocks leading the fall. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 3 points at 51,935 while the Nifty 50 shed 8 points to 15,575.
WorldFXStreet.com

Indian central bank clarifies regulations as local banks shun crypto

India’s central bank has issued an official notice regarding the fact that local banks are reportedly cautioning customers against using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC). Published Monday, the notice points out that the Reserve Bank of India is aware of media reports that certain banks have cautioned their customers against crypto by referring to the RBI’s quashed, three-year-old circular.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

China stocks end higher as healthcare gains on three-child policy

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China stocks eked out gains on Tuesday, helped by strength in healthcare firms, as investors cheered Beijing’s latest three-child policy after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.2% at 5,341.68,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares failed to sustain early gains and ended Tuesday's session on a flat note, with private banks and metal stocks underperforming. Higher levels attracted profit taking as investor optimism on declining daily coronavirus infections in the country was offset by data showing that India's factory activity growth slowed significantly last month.
Worldforkast.news

Indian central bank in climbdown over crypto ban

India’s central bank has said that banks and other finance sector businesses should not cite a prohibition it imposed on lenders dealing in cryptocurrencies to justify their refusal to offer any crypto-related services. Fast Facts:. In a circular dated May 31, the Reserve Bank of India noted that its ban...
Worldcryptonewspipe.com

India: RBI Instructs Banks to Provide Uninterrupted Crypto Trading Services to Customers

India’s central bank clears ambiguity over crypto regulations in the country. Banks Can’t Advise Against Trading in Crypto In a tweet posted today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cleared clouds of confusion regarding the regulatory nature of cryptocurrencies in India. Customer Due Diligence for transactions in Virtual Currencies (VC)https://t.co/iAUAx8KpRh — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) May 31,
Stockssamachar-news.com

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower on profit-booking | Markets News

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after range-bound trade on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid largely positive cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 2.56 points lower at 51,934.88, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.05 per cent...
Marketstucsonpost.com

Rate-hike bets in emerging markets getting excessive, funds say

In markets from SA to Mexico, traders are pencilling in a faster pace of interest rate hikes than economists predict. In South Africa, forward-rate agreements are pricing in a 70% probability of a 50-basis-point jump in six months. One analyst says her fund favours the local debt of South Africa,...