Zedge : to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Company on Track for Profitability in the Second Half of 2021 as Q1 Revenue Rebounds Almost 5x Over Prior Year. SAN JOSE, Calif., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. A copy of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") will be available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise noted.