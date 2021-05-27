Zedge : to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the third quarter 2021 ended April 30, 2021. Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website (https://investor.zedge.net) at approximately 4:10PM Eastern on June 10, 2021. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30PM Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.www.marketscreener.com