Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guthrie Center, IA

Guthrie Center City Council Approves Audit Bid

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guthrie Center City Council met in regular session on Monday. Following a public hearing, the Council approved an amendment to the current fiscal year budget as presented. The Council then heard a report from Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright regarding the 28E agreement for law enforcement coverage. Arganbright said he has a full staff and they have increased their visibility within the City. He also provided an update on the new jail facility project. It was mentioned that the new building may be delayed until January to be completed.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guthrie County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Guthrie Center, IA
City
Carroll, IA
County
Guthrie County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#County Jail#County Sheriff#Center#January#Hearing#Regular Session#Law Enforcement Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Approve New COVID-19 Leave Policy

The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors recently approved an updated COVID-19 leave policy for county employees. The Board unanimously approved a policy that allows full time employees to use up to 80 hours of leave for COVID-19 related reasons, regardless of how much time they used prior to the retroactive start date of April 1st. Part time employees are allowed to take up to two weeks of leave. Some of the COVID-19 reasons include taking care of a family member who has COVID-19, having to self-isolate, seeking a COVID-19 vaccine, along with several other criteria.
Guthrie Center, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board To Consider Insurance Renewal

The Guthrie Center School Board will consider an insurance renewal at their regular meeting today. Also, the Board will discuss school board recognition month, discuss community communications, receive a technology update, consider the district calendar, consider approving the list of graduates, as well as a list of hires and resignations.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Set Budget Amendment Public Hearing

The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. The Board approved a payroll change notice for Brent Corkins with Guthrie County Health Services Department as presented and set a public hearing date for the county’s budget amendment for the current fiscal year on May 25th at 10am. Additionally, the Board approved two change orders for the law enforcement center project with cell chase and ballistic glazing as presented, two liquor licenses for Twin Vines and Whimsical Wine Trailer and directed Supervisor Chair Mike Dickson to defend an unemployment claim against Pam Lane.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Extension Looking For Donations

Guthrie County ISU Extension and the State 4-H Council is looking for donations of items that will go to assist youth in the foster care system. About 600 of each travel size item, including shampoo and conditioner, soap or body wash, toothbrush and toothpaste, deodorant, lotion and tissue packages are needed before June 15th.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Reaches 30 COVID-19 Deaths

Guthrie County has reached 30 COVID-19 deaths. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Wednesday, Guthrie County has 1,296 total positive tests, and 30 deaths, for an increase of one since last Saturday. Dallas County has 12,491 total positive tests, and 98 deaths. Adair County has 985 total positive tests, and 32 deaths. Greene County has 864 total positive tests, and ten deaths.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Heart of Guthrie County Garage Sales Taking Registrations

A summertime favorite is returning to Guthrie County. The Panora and Guthrie Center chambers are teaming up to host the Heart of Guthrie County Garage Sale event next month. Panora Chamber Board First Vice President Kristin Rummelhart says the event not only includes garage sales with residents, but also businesses, with some doing a sidewalk sale. There is a $5 fee if you want to be included on a map with your garage sale during the June 11th and 12th event.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Next Guthrie County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to be at Lake Panorama

The Guthrie County Public Health Department has scheduled another community COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this week. Director Jotham Arber says there will be a clinic at the Lake Panorama Conference Center from 9am-noon Thursday. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio their goal is to get the county to 75-percent fully vaccinated by July, and having clinics is just one way to get to the goal. Arber talks about how realistic that goal is.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Ten Squared Plus Men Announces Spring Donation

The Ten Squared Plus Men for Guthrie County announced its spring donation to a local cause. Three projects were presented at their quarterly meeting including Guthrie Center Christmas Lights in the Park, Casey Little League Baseball Park and the Panora American Legion Avenue of Flags. The winning project was the Panora American Legion Avenue of Flags and the donation will most likely surpass $15,000.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Students Participate in Farm Safety Day

Over 200 Guthrie County elementary students participated in Farm Safety Day this past week with the Guthrie County ISU Extension Office. Coordinator Teresa Mowrer told Raccoon Valley Radio third and fourth graders from Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center, Panorama and Coon Rapids-Bayard school districts spent their own day at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds learning about safety topics, including grain bin, sun, tractor, electrical, animal and All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).
Union County, IACreston News Advertiser

Union County Supervisors approve agreement with Guthrie County

Union County Board of Supervisors approved an environmental health services agreement with Guthrie County. The board also approved utility permits for Union County Roads Supervisor Al Hysell. 28E agreement. Per the agreement approved by the board of supervisors, Guthrie and Union Counties will be providing environmental health consultation to each...
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Parking Lot Closure For Guthrie County Hospital

Coming up later this month, Guthrie County Hospital (GCH) visitors will need to use alternative parking. GCH announced it will be closing the front parking lot for maintenance on Monday, May 10th and Monday, May 17th. While the parking lot is closed all patients, visitors, including ER patients, are asked to enter the hospital through the Speciality Clinic entrance.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

More Farmers To Families Food Boxes in Guthrie County

More boxes of food will be available at city parks in Guthrie County later this month. The Farmers To Families Food Box program is a partnership between Guthrie County New Opportunities and Guthrie County ISU Extension, and is a program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Dallas County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Surpasses 70,000 Total Doses

Dallas County has surpassed 70,000 total administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Tuesday, Dallas County reports that 11,418 people are initiating the series, 28,962 people have completed it, and 1,592 people received the single dose vaccine. Guthrie County has 810 people initiating the series, 3,566 people have completed it, and 219 have received the single dose vaccine. Adair County reports that 322 people are initiating the series, 2,088 people have completed it, and 239 people received the single dose vaccine. Greene County has 538 people initiating the series, 2,856 people have completed it, and 361 people received the single dose vaccine.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Public Health Continues COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign

Guthrie County Public Health is continuing its campaign of “75 by July.”. Public Health Director Jotham Arber says their goal is to get those Guthrie County residents who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to get at least 75-percent of residents fully vaccinated by July. However, Arber says the less vulnerable population to the virus has been slow, which has made them adjust how many doses of the vaccine they receive.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic At Historical Village in Panora

In an effort to get some COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Guthrie County and surrounding residents, public health has scheduled a weekend clinic. Public Health Director Jotham Arber says they will be at the Historical Village in Panora Saturday from 11:30am-2pm. He points out an added incentive is for anyone who receives a vaccine during the clinic will also receive free admission to the Historical Village. Arber talks about why they are including this incentive.
Dallas County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Eclipses Thirty New COVID-19 Tests

Dallas County has added more than 30 new positive COVID-19 tests from over the weekend. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Monday, Dallas County has 12,398 total positive tests, for an increase of 34 from over the weekend, and 97 deaths. Guthrie County has 1,284 total positive tests, for an increase of four, and 29 deaths. Adair County has 980 total positive tests, and 32 deaths. Greene County has 861 total positive tests, for an increase of ten, and ten deaths.