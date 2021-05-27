Guthrie Center City Council Approves Audit Bid
The Guthrie Center City Council met in regular session on Monday. Following a public hearing, the Council approved an amendment to the current fiscal year budget as presented. The Council then heard a report from Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright regarding the 28E agreement for law enforcement coverage. Arganbright said he has a full staff and they have increased their visibility within the City. He also provided an update on the new jail facility project. It was mentioned that the new building may be delayed until January to be completed.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com