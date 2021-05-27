Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Expert View: Colleges could be prime targets for cyber-attacks this fall

By Hilary Burns
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the Covid-19 pandemic added financial and logistical pressures to the higher-ed sector all year, colleges could make for vulnerable targets, according to Rob Belk, cybersecurity leader for higher education at Ernst & Young.

www.bizjournals.com
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Attacks#Ernst Young#Financial Education#Higher Education#Colleges#Vulnerable Targets#Cybersecurity Leader#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Public Safetywattagnet.com

JBS targeted in cybersecurity attack

Company says it has no evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised. JBS USA confirmed that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack. According to a statement issued on May 31, the company said the attack affected some of the servers supporting the company’s...
TechnologyDigiday

Remote-working leaves businesses increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks, say experts

Enabling your employees to work remotely could create a cyber security risk and potentially damage your business, according to security experts. Before the pandemic most people worked in offices where the IT team oversaw a traditional hub-and-spoke model. This meant emails, video meetings, instant messaging and document management were directed through a central security point.
Softwarescmr.com

Supply Chains: The Growing Target of Cyber Attacks

The Colonial Pipeline, SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange cyber breaches are the latest vivid reminders that cybersecurity is a core supply chain issue and a threat that is growing in frequency and impact. Colonial Pipeline epitomizes supply chains in the truest sense, providing 45 percent of the fuel to the East Coast of the U.S. SolarWinds had its software development supply chain compromised, affecting an update to 18,000 users of its network management software, including several key U.S. government agencies. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Exchange attack affected at least 30,000 users.
Collegesnewsontheneck.com

Scams targeting college grads

This year’s class of college graduates are getting ready to start their new lives. It’s a big transition that includes several important changes. Grads may be moving to a new city, finding a new place to live, or searching for a new job. Graduation also often means new financial responsibilities, such as starting payments on student loans.
Utah Statekjzz.com

How vulnerable are Utah companies to cyber attacks?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The meat packing plant, JBS Foods in Hyrum,shut down on Tuesday because of a cyber attack, according to the union representing the plant workers. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1,200 Utah frontline workers, issued a statement that said in part, “as a result of the cyberattack, the JBS Hyrum beef plant was shut down today, along with other facilities across the country and the union is calling for action to ensure JBS meatpacking workers in Hyrum and across the country can get back on the job and can continue to keep the food supply secure as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”
Law.com

Could A Cyber Policy Have Saved Colonial Pipeline?

Contradictory to earlier claims that they had no intention of paying an extortion fee to restore the country’s largest fuel pipeline, Colonial Pipeline has reportedly paid nearly $5 million to Eastern European hackers on Friday, according to two people familiar with the transaction. Let’s look at how having a good...
Economymarketscale.com

The Importance of Understanding the Anatomy of a Cyber Attack

Unfortunately, high profile cyber attacks have become the norm in recent years, with some of the world’s most recognizable brands falling victim to hacking. Marco Berger, Head of Utilities and Critical Infrastructures at Ribbon ECI, shared some insight into the anatomy of a cyber attack to help shed light on how companies can better prepare for the serious risks that exist.
Violent Crimeskhn.org

Are Drug Makers Prepared Against Cyber Attacks?

Concerns are raised about the security of drug makers' computer systems. The latest high-profile incident of a ransomware attack caused one of the biggest gas and fuel suppliers in the U.S. to close its East Coast pipeline for several days, a worrisome reminder that each industry remains vulnerable to cyberattacks. And not surprisingly, pharmaceutical companies also are easy targets, according to a new analysis. (Silverman, 5/18)
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

The Results Are in – Constella Survey Provides Glimpse Into Cyber Risks Tolerated by Industry Experts

Given the meteoric rise of users engaging daily on social media platforms, the need to secure accounts has become essential for both companies and individuals. However, some activities that now seem natural due to the ubiquity of social media in our work and professional lives—like accepting connections from unknown individuals or profiles or accessing personal social media accounts from work devices—can increase vulnerability. In today’s digital era, cybersecurity leaders must be the most vigilant users in their organizations. They are required to protect continuously expanding attack surfaces as cybercriminals look to gain access to sensitive personal and work-related data through sophisticated tools. Though temporary, unauthorized access to such accounts can trigger a domino effect that can devastate an entire organization. Yet, alarming shortfalls in cybersecurity leader cyber hygiene remain. We recently surveyed 100+ global cybersecurity leaders across all major industries—including financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications—in organizations ranging from 1,000 to 10,000+ employees. Our survey, ‘Cyber Risk in Today’s Hyperconnected World’, aims to understand the behaviors and tendencies that characterize how vigilant organizations’ leaders are when it comes to reducing cyber vulnerability in their personal and work digital lives.
Economyesecurityplanet.com

Cyber Insurers Pull Back Amid Increase in Cyber Attacks, Costs

The explosion of ransomware and similar cyber incidents along with rising associated costs is convincing a growing number of insurance companies to raise the premiums on their cyber insurance policies or reduce coverage, moves that could further squeeze organizations under siege from hackers. A report this month from the Government...
Sciencesspnet.org

Trust in Science: Views from Three Experts

Today’s guest post is a recap of the recent SSP webinar, Ask the Experts: Trust in Science, by the moderator, Anita de Waard, VP Research Collaborations, Elsevier. We frequently look to experts to help us in many aspects of life: if you need to do your taxes, you go to an accountant; if you have a headache, you see your doctor; if you want to renovate your kitchen, you talk to a contractor. But what happens when people don’t trust the experts, their processes, or the information they share? Over the past year, as the COVID pandemic took hold, people have found themselves bombarded with information about the virus, its spread, and reports of new treatments and vaccines. How do people navigate this and decide what to believe? And what can we do to help?. The Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP) recently brought together three experts from our community to consider these issues in a discussion of Trust in Science.
EconomyNJBIZ

EY must pay state, create scholarship for women, underrepresented communities

Ernst & Young LLP must pay the state $100,000 and create a $500,000 scholarship program for women and underrepresented populations in the finance and accounting industry to resolve a Division on Civil Rights investigation into its former training program. The training program it used from February 2015 to September 2019...
Public Safetybeefmagazine.com

Cyber attacks, racial discrimination, future pandemics

Today’s trending headlines may leave you frustrated, concerned and worried about the future of our food supply, the longevity of the family farm and ranch, and the security of our nation. But then again, many of us saw some of these challenges coming from a mile away months ago. These...
Public Safetythenationalnews.com

Four easy mistakes to fall foul of cyber criminals

Since the start of the pandemic millions have been working remotely, and many are unknowingly putting their company's data in harm's way. A lack of firewalls, inadequate technical infrastructure and decentralised IT systems can quickly lead to significant data breaches, identity fraud, and a number of other dangers. Paula Januszkiewicz,...
SocietyPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Great to be back at in-person events

Executives were clearly anxious to get back to in-person events, to get to see friends and business colleagues and also the chance to raise money for the many important nonprofits in the region. As we all know, all of those events had either been canceled or gone virtual since the pandemic took its grip on our nation in March 2020.