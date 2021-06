Great Depression was easing and many people could afford to turn to recreational boating for a little fun. That made boating accidents explode and the U.S. Coast Guard, always the smallest of our uniformed services, had a hard time keeping up. So, Congress authorized the creation of the Coast Guard Auxiliary to teach boaters how to stay safe. World War II then slowed down the number of people boating for fun but by the ’50s, boating interest and accidents increased again. That’s why President Eisenhower created National Safe Boating Week.