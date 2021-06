Buying a new sewing machine is exciting and sometimes a little bit difficult. There are sewing machines available for every budget with hundreds of stitches and a myriad of amazing features. But what stitches do you actually need? Which features and functions will you love? Let me take some of that stress away by answering your questions and showing you the 7 sewing machines that are for sale on Amazon right now that I recommend. Most of these I have purchased and I continue to use.