Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases further as lockdowns ease

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Strategists from half of Canada's six largest banks expect the Bank of Canada...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantitative Easing#Bond Markets#Banks#U S Markets#U S Prices#Reuters#The Bank Of Canada#Td Securities#The U S Federal Reserve#The Federal Reserve#Scotiabank#Boc#Bond Purchases#Lockdowns#Central Bank#Cutting#Bonds#Restrictions#Canadian Inflation#Capital Markets Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Canada to taper asset purchases again next quarter

The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchase programme again next quarter and raise interest rates earlier than previously predicted amid expectations for a robust economic recovery after a recent downturn, a Reuters poll showed. In April the BoC became the first among Group of Seven central banks to...
Worldcryptonewspipe.com

Irish Central Bank official says cryptos like Bitcoin are a ‘great concern’

Derville Rowland, Ireland Central Bank’s Director-General for Financial Conduct, said in an interview with Bloomberg today that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are “of great concern.”. The bank’s official also addressed crypto investors saying “crypto-assets are quite a speculative, unregulated investment,” warning them to be “really aware they could lose the...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
Businessactionforex.com

Australia’s Central Bank Did Not Change Its Monetary Policy And Left The Interest Rate Unchanged At 0.1%

The US stock futures did not change much after the bank holiday on Monday. Despite the fact that the US inflation data exceeded forecasts last week, analysts expect further growth of stock indices. The statistics of the ADP non-farm payrolls may have great influence at the end of the week. Negative data may lead to the revision of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Australia Central Bank Holds Rates as Economy Charges Ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank left its cash rate at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance even as data showed the country's economic output was above its pre-pandemic level and house prices were shooting through the roof. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy...
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ’s Hawkesby: Rates, not QE, main tool for the central bank

Interest rate cuts will now be the "go-to instrument" for the central bank should the economy require more monetary stimulus, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an MNI interview on Tuesday. Additional quotes. “There had been no major change to the RBNZ's outlook,...
Currenciesihodl.com

Swedish Central Bank Doubts Bitcoin Can Avoid Regulation

Bitcoin (EXANTE: Bitcoin) is unlikely to avoid regulatory oversight as its adoption accelerates, the governor of Sweden’s central bank, Riksbank, Stefan Ingves, told Bloomberg. Stefan believes that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will eventually get big enough, which will lead to regulatory supervision. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to stay up...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Monthly Payrolls Data Eyed

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Tuesday, slipping to multi-month lows against many of its peers, as traders look to the release of closely-watched nonfarm payrolls data later in the week for clues surrounding the Federal Reserve’s policy thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar...
Worldinvesting.com

Will Canada GDP Lift The Canadian Dollar?

The Canadian dollar is almost unchanged at the start of the week. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2064, down 0.06% on the day. US markets are closed for Memorial Day and there are no US events, so we can expect a quiet day for the pair. Canada will release the Raw Material Price Index for April (12:30 GMT), which posted a strong gain of 2.3% in the previous release.
Businessthepost.on.ca

The Bank of Canada is trying to go green

Staple Theory is a weekly look at Canada’s resource economy and the forces that shape it. Read it first in the FP Economy newsletter. The Bank of Canada isn’t the greenest of the major central banks. That distinction probably goes to the Bank of England, which earlier this year received orders from the British government to take climate change into account when purchasing financial assets.
MarketsBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Up As Inflation Concerns Ease

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening higher on Monday, as worries about U.S. inflation receded and Treasury yields held steady after the White House pared down its infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion. President Biden proposed to "change course" on his massive infrastructure bill, with cuts to...
Public HealthWDIO-TV

Restrictions eased between Canada and Northwest Angle

The Canadian government is easing restrictions for residents of Minnesota's Northwest Angle, although the border between Canada and the U.S. remains closed for nonessential travel. The announcement Friday says Minnesota residents traveling by car to the mainland U.S. will be exempt from pre- and post-travel COVID-19 testing. Sen. Amy Klobuchar...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings. Delivery of a Bond may not occur if the Counterparty has purchased the Bond from the issuer more recently than one month prior to the date of announcement of the Special terms, that is, the purchase may not have taken place after:
BusinessUS News and World Report

UK Inflation Spikes as Retailers Respond to Lockdown Easing

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate more than doubled in April as energy prices soared and clothing retailers hiked prices as the country's coronavirus lockdown was eased, official statistics showed Wednesday. The Office for National Statistics said consumer prices rose 1.5% in the year to April from 0.7% in March....