Greene County, IA

Greene County Teens Undergo Mental Health First Aid Training

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 6 days ago

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and the Greene County High School has been utilizing a training program to help peer to peer communication. At-Risk Liaison Emily Gannon, along with Special Needs Counselor and Licensed Mental Health Therapist Kyle Kinne have just wrapped up a new Teens Mental Health First Aid Training for tenth graders. Kinne says all district staff have been trained in youth mental health first aid, but Superintendent Tim Christensen inquired about doing the teen program. Kinne explains why they wanted to do the program and how it would be beneficial for high schoolers.

