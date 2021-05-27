InfuSystem : to Participate at Craig-Hallum 18th Annual (Form 8-K)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to a maximum of $1.0 million of shares of the Company's common stock. There is no time frame for the repurchase program, and such program will remain in place until a maximum of $1.0 million of the Company's common stock has been repurchased or until such program is discontinued by the Board of Directors.