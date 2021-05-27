InfuSystem : to Participate at Craig-Hallum 18th Annual (Form 8-K)
InfuSystem to Participate at Craig-Hallum 18th Annual. Rochester Hills, Michigan, May 27, 2021 - InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), ('InfuSystem' or the 'Company'), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today that Rich DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer, and Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at Craig-Hallum's 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, on a virtual platform.www.marketscreener.com