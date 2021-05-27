Call of Duty DFS Lineup Picks (5/27/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy

Hello there eSports DFS enthusiasts, and welcome back to RotoBaller's coverage of Call of Duty DFS contests for DraftKings! Welcome to the start of Stage four of the 2021 CDL Season! Atlanta FaZe came out and dominated the competition and took down NYSL to win their 2nd Major of the year! It was a very close set of games down the stretch with the final four teams and what a last day of stage 3 it was! Lots of roster moves happened since we last played, so we have to make sure we aren't picking players that aren't playing! I'll be here all Stage long to make sure we make the best picks possible for our lineups!