Guthrie County Public Health Vaccinating Younger People
The Guthrie County Public Health Department is continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to reach an ultimate goal. Public Health Director Jotham Arber tells Raccoon Valley Radio their goal is to achieve 75-percent vaccinations of Guthrie County residents by July. Following the recent approval by the federal Food and Drug Administration for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to kids 12-17 years-old, Arber says they have started doing that. However, he describes how having to vaccinate more people may make reaching that goal more difficult.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com