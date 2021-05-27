Guthrie County Public Health Vaccinating Younger People

The Guthrie County Board of Supervisors recently approved an updated COVID-19 leave policy for county employees. The Board unanimously approved a policy that allows full time employees to use up to 80 hours of leave for COVID-19 related reasons, regardless of how much time they used prior to the retroactive start date of April 1st. Part time employees are allowed to take up to two weeks of leave. Some of the COVID-19 reasons include taking care of a family member who has COVID-19, having to self-isolate, seeking a COVID-19 vaccine, along with several other criteria.