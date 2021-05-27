Cancel
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Public Health Vaccinating Younger People

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 6 days ago

The Guthrie County Public Health Department is continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to reach an ultimate goal. Public Health Director Jotham Arber tells Raccoon Valley Radio their goal is to achieve 75-percent vaccinations of Guthrie County residents by July. Following the recent approval by the federal Food and Drug Administration for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to kids 12-17 years-old, Arber says they have started doing that. However, he describes how having to vaccinate more people may make reaching that goal more difficult.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raccoon Valley Radio, Guthrie County Residents, Covid 19 Vaccines, Kids, 75 Percent Vaccinations, Drug, Demographics, Infectivity, July
