Dallas County has surpassed 70,000 total administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Tuesday, Dallas County reports that 11,418 people are initiating the series, 28,962 people have completed it, and 1,592 people received the single dose vaccine. Guthrie County has 810 people initiating the series, 3,566 people have completed it, and 219 have received the single dose vaccine. Adair County reports that 322 people are initiating the series, 2,088 people have completed it, and 239 people received the single dose vaccine. Greene County has 538 people initiating the series, 2,856 people have completed it, and 361 people received the single dose vaccine.