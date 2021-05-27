Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uvalde, TX

River bill dammed by Senate

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 87th Texas Legislative session will conclude Monday, and House Bill 4146, sponsored by Rep. Tracy O. King of Uvalde, which relates to the restriction of wastewater discharge into select Texas rivers, is still waiting in the Senate committee on Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs. The bill has been in...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Senate#Committee Members#Rural Areas#Water Agriculture#Hb 4146#State#Clean Rivers Programs#87th Texas Legislative#House Bill 4146#Contact Senate Committee#Wastewater Discharge#Select Texas Rivers#Water Agriculture#River Segments#Phosphorous#Assessment Areas#Community Members#Stakeholders#Clerk Lauren Murray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StateNew Haven Register

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas StatePosted by
US105

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Uvalde County, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Remember when?: Official voices concerns about costs of county project

Official voices concerns about costs of county project – Despite complaints by Commissioner Raul Flores regarding availability of financial figures, Uvalde County commissioners Monday approved a construction contract for the pavilion and multipurpose/event center designed as part of the county fairplex. The action occurred during a regular meeting of commissioners court. Don Krueger Construction, the firm currently building the arena, submitted the successful bids. After negotiations, the county will spend $2,519,597 to construct the multi-purpose building and $207,632 to renovate a building currently on the grounds for the pavilion. … County Auditor Alice Chapman said she could appreciate Flores’ position and County Judge Bill Mitchell told the court that, if awarded at the figures architect John Graves was recommending, the project is within the current budget. Flores went on to say that he had tallied a net amount, but was concerned it was incomplete because he does not have a full list of prior commitments for the project. … The county issued $25 million in certificates of obligation in February 2009. Projects already under construction include a justice center and jail, and a covered arena. The justice center construction was contracted at $11,981,364 and the covered arena’s cost is $5,469,000. The fairgrounds property, purchased from the city of Uvalde, cost $489,920.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
yournewsnet.com

Texas Governor Reports Day of Zero COVID Deaths, Lifted Mask Mandate in March

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is reporting zero COVID-related deaths in his state for today. Of course, in March, Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate. At a McAllen, Texas tattoo parlor, life has been different in the era of mask-wearing. “We did shut down for the first two weeks and that...