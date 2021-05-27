River bill dammed by Senate

Official voices concerns about costs of county project – Despite complaints by Commissioner Raul Flores regarding availability of financial figures, Uvalde County commissioners Monday approved a construction contract for the pavilion and multipurpose/event center designed as part of the county fairplex. The action occurred during a regular meeting of commissioners court. Don Krueger Construction, the firm currently building the arena, submitted the successful bids. After negotiations, the county will spend $2,519,597 to construct the multi-purpose building and $207,632 to renovate a building currently on the grounds for the pavilion. … County Auditor Alice Chapman said she could appreciate Flores’ position and County Judge Bill Mitchell told the court that, if awarded at the figures architect John Graves was recommending, the project is within the current budget. Flores went on to say that he had tallied a net amount, but was concerned it was incomplete because he does not have a full list of prior commitments for the project. … The county issued $25 million in certificates of obligation in February 2009. Projects already under construction include a justice center and jail, and a covered arena. The justice center construction was contracted at $11,981,364 and the covered arena’s cost is $5,469,000. The fairgrounds property, purchased from the city of Uvalde, cost $489,920.