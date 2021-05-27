Cancel
Uvalde, TX

Luevano will join city council

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only one candidate having filed for the open District 2 city council position, the city of Uvalde special election set for July will be canceled, according to city secretary Sorayda A. Sanchez. Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hector Luevano was the sole candidate to file for the position before...

Uvalde, TX
Uvalde County, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Remember when?: Official voices concerns about costs of county project

Official voices concerns about costs of county project – Despite complaints by Commissioner Raul Flores regarding availability of financial figures, Uvalde County commissioners Monday approved a construction contract for the pavilion and multipurpose/event center designed as part of the county fairplex. The action occurred during a regular meeting of commissioners court. Don Krueger Construction, the firm currently building the arena, submitted the successful bids. After negotiations, the county will spend $2,519,597 to construct the multi-purpose building and $207,632 to renovate a building currently on the grounds for the pavilion. … County Auditor Alice Chapman said she could appreciate Flores’ position and County Judge Bill Mitchell told the court that, if awarded at the figures architect John Graves was recommending, the project is within the current budget. Flores went on to say that he had tallied a net amount, but was concerned it was incomplete because he does not have a full list of prior commitments for the project. … The county issued $25 million in certificates of obligation in February 2009. Projects already under construction include a justice center and jail, and a covered arena. The justice center construction was contracted at $11,981,364 and the covered arena’s cost is $5,469,000. The fairgrounds property, purchased from the city of Uvalde, cost $489,920.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

One person seeking empty council seat with days to go

With approximately one week left to file, only one candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant position of District 2 city councilman, which is set to be decided at a special election in July. According to city secretary Sorayda Sanchez, who is administering the election for...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StatePosted by
B106

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statenewschannel6now.com

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas

Texas (TNN) - *A press release from the office of Gov. Abbott*. Governor Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
yournewsnet.com

Texas Governor Reports Day of Zero COVID Deaths, Lifted Mask Mandate in March

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is reporting zero COVID-related deaths in his state for today. Of course, in March, Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate. At a McAllen, Texas tattoo parlor, life has been different in the era of mask-wearing. “We did shut down for the first two weeks and that...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Editorial: City golf course is multiplier

Odds are good that Uvalde Memorial Golf Course has never made money. Even if a municipality is given the land, which was the case with the city’s original nine-hole course, the costs of operation, from payroll to fuel, fertilizer, repairs and insurance, gobble up what people pay to play and then some. It is an inescapable fact that applies not only here but to courses – rich and poor – all across the country. For that reason, we think city council members made the right move in their recent decision to turn operations over to an outside company.
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

UCISD program gets national nod

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s advanced dual language initiative and its inclusion into UCISD’s Early College High School was highlighted at the National Association for Bilingual Education conference held April 27-30 in Houston. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona served as keynote speaker, and bilingual education leaders from across the...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

King’s river protection bill passes in state house

Pristine rivers and streams in the Texas Hill Country are one-step closer to protection from pollution caused by wastewater discharge, after the Texas House voted Tuesday in favor of House Bill 4146, which calls for the ban of wastewater discharge permits along pure waterways. House Bill 4146, put forth by...