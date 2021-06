Dota 2 has always been a game full of possibilities. It is one of the most difficult MOBA games to master. To play Dota 2 at the highest level, one must know the basics of the game in and out. But what makes Dota 2 more competitive is not just the mechanics, but the vast availability of heroes to choose from. Dota 2 currently has 121 unique heroes to play with and each hero has its own strength and weakness. The heroes in question vary extensively in terms of gameplay, farming abilities, skills, and mastery. While some heroes are quite easy to play with and master, some heroes have a relatively difficult playing graph.