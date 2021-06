In response to COVID-19, Galveston County is changing how it governs the Galveston County Health District, and League City City Council approves. According to a memo to City Council, the county is updating its interlocal agreement with the health district as a result of lessons learned during the pandemic. Most notably, the county intends to modify the United Board of Health, which is the governing body over the health district, to a five-member board whose members will be appointed by Galveston County Commissioners Court, the memo reads.